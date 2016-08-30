Aug 29 Kkr & Co Lp :

* Kkr expands asia pacific leadership team with new appointments in china, korea, and singapore

* Says ming lu has been named sole head of asia private equity

* Says david liu and julian wolhardt are leaving kkr at end of this year to form a new china-focused investment firm

* Ming lu will serve as interim head of china until firm appoints a successor