BRIEF-LPN Development announces 2017 sales volume estimation
* In 2017, the estimation of the sales volume is 20 billion baht and that of income is 10 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 VP Bank AG :
* Reports a consolidated net income of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.89 million) for the first half of 2016
* H1 total operating income fell by 42.7 million Swiss francs to 129.8 million Swiss francs(prior-year period: 172.5 million Swiss francs)
* H1 interest income, year-on-year, increased by 16.8 per cent to 49.5 million Swiss francs
* Commission and service income in the first half of 2016 fell by 8.0 per cent to 60.7 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2bEPIB8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9802 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In 2017, the estimation of the sales volume is 20 billion baht and that of income is 10 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday as trading remained subdued with some markets shut for Lunar new year, while concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs hurt the sentiment. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. "Last week Trump made good on promises towards immigration and withdrawing from trade
* Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperatives Limited (IFFCO) are willing to invest upto 10% of the equity in the Swan Energy Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2k7D5Co Further company coverage: