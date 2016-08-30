BRIEF-LPN Development announces 2017 sales volume estimation
* In 2017, the estimation of the sales volume is 20 billion baht and that of income is 10 billion baht
Aug 30 Valartis Group AG :
* First half-year 2016 for Valartis Group shows a loss of 46.5 million Swiss francs ($47.44 million) (H1 2015: group loss of 21.4 million Swiss francs)
* H1 loss from continued operations was reduced to -7.5 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: -11.1 million Swiss francs) due to lower value adjustments, provisions and losses (from -5.1 million Swiss francs for first half-year 2015 to -0.2 million Swiss francs for first half-year 2016)
* In 2016, central objectives will be successful conclusion of recovery for two holding companies, together with induction of valartis group's new strategic orientation
* H1 income from commission and services increased to 1.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 0.5 million Swiss francs)
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday as trading remained subdued with some markets shut for Lunar new year, while concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs hurt the sentiment. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. "Last week Trump made good on promises towards immigration and withdrawing from trade
* Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperatives Limited (IFFCO) are willing to invest upto 10% of the equity in the Swan Energy Limited