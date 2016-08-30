Aug 30 Fastpasscorp A/S :

* H1 net profit 631,000 Danish crowns ($94,687.88) versus 270,000 crowns year ago

* Now sees revenue growth and increase in profit after tax in 2016 when compared to 2015 figures

* Board contemplates to propose to AGM 2017 distribution of 1-2 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6640 Danish crowns)