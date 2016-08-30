UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 30 Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG :
* H1 revenues up by 4 percent to 29 million euros ($32.38 million)
* H1 EBITDA climbed from 5.9 million euros to 6.3 million euros, and EBIT improved from -19.2 million euros to a positive 10.2 million euros
* H1 result for period turns to a positive 12.3 million euros (1-6 2015: minus 24.9 million euros)
* Expects current positive trend to continue in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources