Aug 30 Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 revenues up by 4 percent to 29 million euros ($32.38 million)

* H1 EBITDA climbed from 5.9 million euros to 6.3 million euros, and EBIT improved from -19.2 million euros to a positive 10.2 million euros

* H1 result for period turns to a positive 12.3 million euros (1-6 2015: minus 24.9 million euros)

* Expects current positive trend to continue in second half of 2016