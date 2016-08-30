Aug 30 Moody's:
* affirms japan's A1 rating; outlook stable
* Japan's rating affirmation reflects slow but continuing
progress in developing policy framework which could ultimately
reflate japanese economy
* Does not expect the japanese government to achieve all the
objectives it had set out at the start of the abenomics program
* Expects headline inflation will stay markedly below the
bank of japan's target
* "we expect core-core inflation to remain broadly stable"
* "japan's stable outlook reflects a balance between upside
and downside risks over the next 12 to 18 months"
Source text for Eikon: