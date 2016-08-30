Aug 30 NNIT A/S :

* Signs agreement with the Danish Prison and Probation Service

* Contract marks beginning of up to four years of collaboration

* First two years, contract's estimated value will reach a double-digit DKKm amount

* If collaboration is prolonged to four years, estimated total value will amount in medium-size double-digit DKKm range Source text for Eikon:

