Aug 30 Kamada Ltd

* Kamada meets primary endpoint of U.S. Phase 2 study of inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency

* There were no differences seen in safety parameters between placebo and treatment groups

* To utilize results to design U.S. study and support responses to EMA regarding Co's marketing authorization application for inhaled AAT