Aug 30 Vectura Group Plc :

* Update on Mundipharma's European Phase III trial of flutiform  in COPD and latest flutiform  in-market sales

* Informed by its partner mundipharma that its phase iii trial of flutiform  did not meet primary endpoint

* Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints

* Mundipharma has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for COPD indication in Europe