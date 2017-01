Aug 30 Globaltrans Investment Plc says:

* H1 profit attributable to owners of the company increased 11 percent year on year to 1.58 billion roubles ($24.4 million);

* Profit for the period declined 13 percent year on year to 2.34 billion roubles;

* H1 adjusted EBITDA at 7.6 billion roubles, down 9 percent year on year;

* H1 revenue declined 4 percent year on year to 32.7 billion roubles;

* Adjusted revenue down 1 percent year on year to 20.6 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8059 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)