Aug 30 Petrofac Ltd

* Alastair cochran will join company on 3 october 2016 and, following a short handover, will formally succeed tim weller as chief financial officer and executive director,

* Alastair, 46, will join petrofac from bg group plc, where he was most recently transition head of bg global strategy & business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)