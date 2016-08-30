UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 30 Petrofac Ltd
* Alastair cochran will join company on 3 october 2016 and, following a short handover, will formally succeed tim weller as chief financial officer and executive director,
* Alastair, 46, will join petrofac from bg group plc, where he was most recently transition head of bg global strategy & business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.