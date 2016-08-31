PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.
QUEBEC CITY, Jan 31 The French-Canadian student accused of killing six people during evening prayers in a Quebec City mosque had rented an apartment nearby, neighbors said on Tuesday, a sign he may have been targeting the house of worship.