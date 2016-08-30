Aug 30 Telenor Asa

* Digi has received offer from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) related to the reallocation of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum announced in February 2016

* The payment for the spectrum consists of a price component of MYR 598.5 million (approximately NOK 1,223 million) and an annual fee of MYR 51.5 million (approximately NOK 102 million)

* This annual fee replaces the current annual apparatus assignment license payment

* Acceptance deadline for letter of offer is 1 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)