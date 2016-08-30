BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 30 Usmd Holdings Inc :
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Wellmed Medical Management
* Wellmed will acquire company
* Each share of co's common stock will be cancelled, cease to exist and be converted into right to receive $22.34 in cash
* Under certain limited circumstances, company may be required to pay a termination fee of up to $10 million to Wellmed Source text - bit.ly/2c5is5u Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.