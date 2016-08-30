Aug 30 Jubilee Holdings Ltd :

* Says HY ended June 30, 2016 group profit before tax grow by 10.2 percent to 1.97 billion shillings over last year

* Says HY gross written premium grow by 6.8% to 17.18 billion shillings

* Declared interim dividend of 20 percent or 1.00 shilling per share Source: j.mp/2bP1zAb Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)