* Said on Tuesday had successfully placed Eurobond of 350 million euros ($389.73 million)

* Said 10-year guaranteed bond matures on Sept. 8, 2026 and carries fixed annual interest at rate of 1.25 pct, payable annually on Sept. 8

* CFO Eero Sihvonen said "We are pleased with success of this placement that was more than 6 times oversubscribed"