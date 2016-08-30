Aug 30 Makarony Polskie SA :

* Egypt-based Raya Holding for Technology & Telecommunications S.A.E.(Raya Holding) signs preliminary agreement to buy 19.39 percent stake (1,793,406 shares) in Makarony Polskie from BEWA Sp. z o.o.

* Under the agreement BEWA will raise capital of special purpose unit (SPV), MADOVA Sp. z o.o., and transfer 1,793,406 shares of Makarony Polskie to SPV

* Subsequently, Raya Holding will acquire 100 pct in MADOVA Sp. z o.o. for about 11.4 million zlotys ($2.9 million)

* Informed about negotiations for sale of 19.39 percent stake to Raya Holding on June 9 and June 15

