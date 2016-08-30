REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 30
DUBAI, Jan 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 30 Muza SA :
* H1 revenue 11.9 million zlotys ($3.0 million) versus 12.1 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss 489,000 zlotys versus a loss of 24,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9126 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests