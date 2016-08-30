BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 30 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue $8.4 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 2.4% in U.S., 4.9% in Europe and 0.9% in Canada
* Tard Inc - on track when it comes to delivering on more than $125 million in cost synergies for the pantry
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $8.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tard - during Q1, transferred 50 sites from dansk fuel to danish unit,converted those 50 sites to co-operated model
* Tard Inc - expect that transfer and conversion of remaining 77 sites will be completed by end of Q3 of fiscal year 2017
* Qtrly revenue $8.42 billion versus $8.98 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.