BRIEF-SM Prime confirms veracity of news article in Philippine Star
* Confirms veracity of news article "SM spending P65 B for 5 new malls" published in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Nordicom A/S :
* H1 net sales 86.4 million Danish crowns ($13 million) versus 86.4 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBVAT 11.2 million crowns versus 8.4 million crowns year ago
* H1 rental income 74.0 million crowns versus 75.1 million crowns year ago
* Lowers 2016 guidance for EBVAT to 15 million-25 million crowns (previously 20 million-30 million crowns) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6683 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms veracity of news article "SM spending P65 B for 5 new malls" published in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarifies and confirms news article entitled "developer bets big in the year of the rooster" published in The Inquirer on 28 Jan
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01302017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 1:15 pm: Housing Development Finance Corp. briefs media on fiscal third-quarter earnings at Mumbai. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 4:30