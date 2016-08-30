Aug 30 ARM Holdings Plc :

* Results of court meeting and general meeting

* 94.92 percent of votes at general meeting in favour of deal with SoftBank

* Says suspension of dealings in ARM shares is expected to take place at 6.00 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2016

* Says cancellation of listing of ARM shares is subsequently expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. On Sept. 6, 2016