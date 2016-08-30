Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 30 ARM Holdings Plc :
* Results of court meeting and general meeting
* 94.92 percent of votes at general meeting in favour of deal with SoftBank
* Says suspension of dealings in ARM shares is expected to take place at 6.00 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2016
* Says cancellation of listing of ARM shares is subsequently expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. On Sept. 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)