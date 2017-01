Aug 31 Biofrontera AG :

* Sales increased 9 pct to 1.709 million euros ($1.90 million)in H1 2016 compared to 1.568 million euros in H1 2015

* Net income loss was 3.472 million euros in H1 2016 compared to 7.323 million euros in H1 2015

* Cash on balance sheet was 10.2 million euros as of June 30