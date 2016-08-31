UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Steinhoff
* Unaudited financial update for the twelve months ended 30 June 2016
* 33 pct increase in revenue to 13.1 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2016
* Fy operating profit improved by 32 pct to 1.5 billion
* Impact of brexit vote on consumer demand across europe uncertain, pound devaluation may unfavourably effect translating earnings posted in euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources