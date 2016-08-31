Aug 31 Steinhoff

* Unaudited financial update for the twelve months ended 30 June 2016

* 33 pct increase in revenue to 13.1 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2016

* Fy operating profit improved by 32 pct to 1.5 billion

* Impact of brexit vote on consumer demand across europe uncertain, pound devaluation may unfavourably effect translating earnings posted in euro