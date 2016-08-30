UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 30 Lindt & Spruengli :
* Changes in group management at Lindt & Sprüngli
* As already communicated in June, Ernst Tanner is handing over his function as CEO to long-standing group chief financial officer, dr Dieter Weisskopf and will continue to play an active role as executive chairman
* Martin Hug, CFO at Ghirardelli, will become group chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/1mXnrtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources