Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 30 Nikkei:
* Softbank Group will likely pay an extra 35 Billion Yen ($340 Million) in taxes for the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei
* Softbank Group to pay extra taxes for the year due to dividends received from a foreign subsidiary - Nikkei Source:s.nikkei.com/2bD4maG
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)