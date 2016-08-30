UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 30 Nikkei:
* Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei
* Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bPwbRR)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources