Aug 30 Schlumberger NV
* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Reservoir Characterization Results
To Be "Almost Flat" Sequentially
* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Drilling Group Results To Be
Slightly Lower Due To Further Declines In Deepwater Activity In
West Africa, Brazil, And Asia
* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Production Group Results To Be
"Flattish"
* "We Realized $52 Million In Synergies In Q2 Of This Year.
We Also Booked $125 Million Of New Orders, Which Is The Direct
Result Of Integration Synergies"
* Revenues And Margins Will Be Lower In Q3 For Cameron Group
* "The Overall Supply And Demand Balance For Oil Continues
To Tighten"
* Land Rig Count In U.S. Slowly Rising Has Translated To
Increasing Service Company Activity But There Has Yet To Be
Material Change In Pricing
* "Five Months After The Acquisition Of Cameron, Integration
Is Firmly On Track And The Level Of The Expected Synergy Gains
Has Been Confirmed"
* "With The Price Of Oil Having Nearly Doubled Since The
Start Of This Year, The Service Industry Must Now Seek To
Increase Price"
* International Activity Is Not Yet Recovering, Creating
Headwind For Q3, Although Work In Middle East And Russia Has
Been Increasing
* "Started To Focus On Recovery Of The Temporary Pricing
Concessions Made During The Depth Of The Downturn"
* "Too Early" For Any Improvement In Price To Affect E&P
Investment Levels - Speech By Exec At Simmons European Energy
Conference
