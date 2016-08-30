UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 30 Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)
* On August 30, company issued conditional notice of redemption to holders of company's 10.375 percent senior notes due 2017 - sec filing
* Will redeem all of outstanding 2017 notes on September 29, 2016 at redemption price equal to 102.594% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources