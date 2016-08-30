Aug 30 Bunge Ltd

* Bunge to acquire controlling interest in Grupo Minsa's corn milling business

* As part of transaction, Bunge will take management control of four mills in Mexico and two mills in United States

* Bunge North America reached a subscription agreement to invest in Grupo Minsa S.A.B. De C.V.

* Facilities being acquired have a combined annual processing capacity of 700,000 metric tons

* Bunge was advised by Rothschild