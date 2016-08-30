CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 30 Bunge Ltd
* Bunge to acquire controlling interest in Grupo Minsa's corn milling business
* As part of transaction, Bunge will take management control of four mills in Mexico and two mills in United States
* Bunge North America reached a subscription agreement to invest in Grupo Minsa S.A.B. De C.V.
* Facilities being acquired have a combined annual processing capacity of 700,000 metric tons
* Bunge was advised by Rothschild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan