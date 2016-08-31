Aug 30 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Announces receipt of notice of intention to enforce security and receivership application

* Received notice from Toronto Stock Exchange that TSX is reviewing eligibility of continued listing of Twin Butte's common shares

* Company has been granted 30 days in which to regain compliance with requirements

* Debentureholders did not approve proposed plan of arrangement in respect of twin butte and its securityholders

* Lenders under senior credit facilities issued demand letter whereby lenders to enforce security for repayment of about $205.4 million

* FTI Consulting Canada expected to be appointed receiver and manager over assets, undertakings and property of co

* Upon appointment of receiver, it is expected that all of Twin Butte's directors will resign