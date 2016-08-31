Aug 31 Tecan Group AG :

* Tecan to acquire SPEware Corporation, a leading provider for mass spectrometry sample preparation solutions

* Base purchase consideration of $50.0 million (49.0 million Swiss francs) will be fully paid in cash

* Closing of transaction expected within coming weeks

* Acquisition of US-based speware corporation further expands Tecan's dedicated solutions offering into new market segment

* Transaction anticipated to be immediately accretive to earnings per share before transaction-related amortization