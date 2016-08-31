Aug 31 Trigon Agri A/S

* Trigon Agri a/s Jan-Jun total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory from continuing operations amounted to eur 24.2 million

* Jan-Jun ebitda from continuing operations stood at eur 12.3 million (eur 9.7 million in 1h 2015).