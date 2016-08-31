Aug 31 GWS Production AB :

* Signs partner agreement with Athena Risk Ltd, provider of support and assistance to personnel and organizations working and travelling to developing and emerging markets

* Agreement is based on revenue share business model and will run for two years with possibility to extend

* Athena will integrate Safeture Pro service in its service portfolio and rebrand it to Travel Guardian