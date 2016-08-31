Aug 31 B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG :

* During reporting period from October 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016, BRAIN Group generated a total operating performance of 19.0 million euros ($21.18 million) compared to 19.8 million euros in previous year

* At same time, 9-month revenues increased from 16.1 million euros to 16.5 million euros

* 9-month group operating result (EBIT) declined year-on-year from -3.9 million euros to -7.7 million euros

* Adjusted group EBIT amounted to -5.2 million euros in first nine months of fiscal year 2015/16 versus -3.7 million euros year ago