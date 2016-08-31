Aug 31 Theraclion SA :

* First data generated in US Support Theraclion's echotherapy system

* FDA provides clearance to initiate 100-patient ide study for breast fibroadenoma

Echopulse achieved positive clinical results in 5 studies from US, Europe and Asia for treatment of breast fibroadenoma and benign symptomatic thyroid nodules