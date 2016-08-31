Aug 31 Arrow Global Group Plc :
* Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2016
* H1 asset management revenues increased to 17.2 million stg
and this business is expected to contribute to circa 25 pct of
group revenues on a run rate basis
* H1 total revenue for half increased to 101.5 million stg,
up 32.4 pct compared to same period last year
* H1 underlying net income by 25.8 pct to 19.1 million stg
* Confirming an interim dividend of 2.7p
* Mindful of macroeconomic uncertainty prevailing in UK and
more generally, we remain highly confident that our business has
strong foundations
* We expect full-year earnings to be in line with our
expectations
* See no changes in our opportunity for profitable
investment across our business
