Aug 31 Superglass Holdings Plc

* Intention to delist superglass shares from trading on AIM

* Inflection Management Corporation has acquired, or agreed to acquire, Superglass Shares representing in excess of 75 percent of the total voting rights of Superglass

* The offer by Inflection will remain open until further notice

* Inflection will give at least 14 days' notice prior to closing the offer

* Admission of the Superglass Shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled without the requirement for a resolution of shareholders approving such cancellation

* The delisting will take effect by no later than 7.00am (London time) on 29 September 2016

* Jan Holmström, non-executive Director, has stepped down from the Board of Superglass with immediate effect

* Mark Cubitt, non-executive Chairman, has agreed to step down with effect from the delisting date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)