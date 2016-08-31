MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
Aug 31 Superglass Holdings Plc
* Intention to delist superglass shares from trading on AIM
* Inflection Management Corporation has acquired, or agreed to acquire, Superglass Shares representing in excess of 75 percent of the total voting rights of Superglass
* The offer by Inflection will remain open until further notice
* Inflection will give at least 14 days' notice prior to closing the offer
* Admission of the Superglass Shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled without the requirement for a resolution of shareholders approving such cancellation
* The delisting will take effect by no later than 7.00am (London time) on 29 September 2016
* Jan Holmström, non-executive Director, has stepped down from the Board of Superglass with immediate effect
* Mark Cubitt, non-executive Chairman, has agreed to step down with effect from the delisting date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.