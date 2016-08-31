Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Solocal Group SA
* Says following its press release issued on Aug. 1, related to the financial restructuring plan, its board of directors has decided to convene a shareholders' meeting on Oct. 19
* Commercial Court of Nanterre has extended till Oct. 31 date by which general meeting should take place to submit 2015 financial statements for approval
* Company aims at finalising ongoing negotiations with its creditors as well as their consultation on restructuring plan prior to shareholders' general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)