Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Inmarsat Plc :
* New convertible bond offering of up to $600 million due 2023 and repurchase of outstanding $287.7 million convertible bonds due 2017
* Announces launch of an offering of c.$550 million convertible bonds due with an increase option of up to $50 million
* Net proceeds of issue of new bonds will be used primarily to fund repurchase of outstanding 1.75 pct $287.7 million convertible bonds due 2017
* New bonds expected initial conversion price at a premium of 30-35 pct to volume weighted average price of an ordinary share on lse between launch and market closing on Aug 31
* Credit Suisse and JP Morgan Cazenove are joint bookrunners
* Currently intends to launch a further benchmark offering in debt capital markets this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)