UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Pescanova SA :
* H1 net sales at 23,000 euros ($25,627)
* H1 net profit 9,000 euros
* Says after restructuring, Pescanova's main asset is a 20 percent stake in Nueva Pescanova and receivables from un-segregated liabilities of Nueva Pescanova
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources