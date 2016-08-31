After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Aug 31 Airbus said in a statement: "BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company, has placed a firm order for five more A321 aircraft in addition to an order announced in January for 30 A320 Family aircraft which included 15 A321s (eight A321neo and seven A321ceo)."
"We have increased our order for the A321 in response to the market trend and appetite for larger capacity single-aisle aircraft," the statement quoted Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, as saying. "Our incremental order reflects the continued popularity, confidence and reliability of the A320 Family among our customers." (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.