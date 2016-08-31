Aug 31 Formpipe Software AB :

* Signed a contract with nordea-fonden for grants management product TAS

* Total order value amounts to 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($500,000) for a duration of four years.

* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.8 million crowns are recorded in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5347 Swedish crowns)