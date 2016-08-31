Aug 31 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics receives safety clearance to begin administering the highest dose of AST-OPC1 in the SCiStar Phase 1/2a clinical trial in cervical spinal cord injury patients

* Data monitoring committee concludes that favorable safety profile observed in study supports plan for significant dose increase

* Concurrently, study is also proceeding with enrolling first cohort of 5-8 sensory incomplete cervical spinal cord injury patients

* Says "look forward to announcing six month follow up data from this 10 million cell cohort in January 2017"