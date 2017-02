Aug 31 Technopolis Oyj

* Board of directors decided on an about 125 million euro ($139.3 million) rights offering

* Is offering its shareholders a maximum of 52.3 million new shares

* Gross proceeds of about 125 million euros received from offering will be used to improve solvency

($1 = 0.8971 euros)