After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Aug 31 Sina Corp :
* Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares
* Sina will distribute one Weibo class A ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares
* Holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through DTC will receive class A ordinary shares represented by WEIBO ADSs
* Authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
* Following distribution of Weibo shares, Sina's equity stake in Weibo will decrease from about 54 percent currently to approximately 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, the company said, setting the stage for a pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Elaine Chao, a former top U.S. labor official, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.