Aug 31 Allergan Plc

* Allergan and Adamas announce settlement with Amneal related to namzaric patent litigation

* Adamas will grant amneal a license to market generic versions of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2025

* Other terms of settlement were not disclosed

* Under certain circumstances, amneal has an option to launch an authorized generic version of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2026

* Settlement provides additional clarity for patent-protected life of namzaric

* Alternatively, under certain circumstances, amneal has option to launch authorized generic version of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: