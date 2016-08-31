Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Moody's on Vietnam : Domestic demand supports Vietnam's
growth outlook, banking sector risks remain
* Moody's on Vietnam : Forecasts real GDP growth to remain
around 6.0% in the next two years
* Moody's on Vietnam : Credit strengths are balanced against
accelerating credit growth, wide fiscal deficits and an
increasing government debt burden
* Moody's on Vietnam : While operating environment for
banking sector has stabilized, capital levels remain inadequate
and asset quality is still weak
* Moody's on Vietnam : Current account surplus has declined
and Moody's forecasts a small surplus of 0.6% in 2016
* Moody's on Vietnam : With Vietnam central bank's new
exchange rate mechanism, Moody's still expects balance PF
payments to be in healthy surplus with net accretion of foreign
exchange reserves
Source : (bit.ly/2bANIg1)