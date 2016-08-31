Aug 31 Medivir

* Says proceeds with a separation of the company's operations

* Says board's target timing is that a separation of Medivir's operations into a dedicated research and development company and a commercial pharmaceutical company should be completed before year-end

* Says intent to obtain a separate listing on First North Premium for the new commercial company based on Medivir's current pharmaceutical portfolio For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)