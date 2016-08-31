Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Immunicum AB :
* Q4 operating loss 15.1 million Swedish crowns ($1.77 million) versus loss 8.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net loss 15.0 million crowns versus loss 7.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5335 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
