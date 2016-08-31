Aug 31 Starbreeze AB

* Starbreeze AB: Acer and Starbreeze announce first shipment of StarVR head-mounted displays

* Says have started to ship StarVR Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Displays to IMAX

* Says earlier in 2016, Acer committed to delivering a small volume of units of StarVR HMDs this year with mass production of the devices to commence in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)